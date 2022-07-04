Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mild tremors felt again in Sullia taluk in Karnataka

A statement from Karnataka state natural disaster monitoring centre (KSNDMC) said an earthquake 1.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in areas bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Mangaluru

The tremors were recorded in the afternoon at 1.23 PM, with its epicentre being 1.3 km west of Doddakumeri in Sullia taluk.

The low-intensity tremor was felt up to a maximum radius of 20-30 km from the epicentre. This kind of tremor will not cause any harm to the local people, though there might be slight shaking observed in some areas, the statement said.

Places like Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Peraje, Pathukunja and Kundadu in the taluk felt the tremors. The local people need not panic as the intensity observed is very low, it said. Sullia taluk is experiencing tremors for the fourth day on Saturday since June 25. Tremors of varying intensity were earlier felt multiple times on June 25, 28 and July 1.

