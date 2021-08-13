Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Militant killed, gunfight ends on national highway in J&K’s Kulgam
india news

Militant killed, gunfight ends on national highway in J&K’s Kulgam

Two security forces’ personnel and two civilians were wounded in the gunfight between militants and forces that began on Thursday in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Security personnel during a gunfight with militants after they opened fire at a Border Security Force convoy in Kulgam district on Thursday, August 12. (PTI)

Security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant on Friday morning, ending the overnight gunfight in Kulgam on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The other militant reportedly escaped.Two security personnel and two civilians were wounded in the exchange of fire between militants and forces.

Police said a major tragedy was averted ahead of the Independence Day. Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the national highway will be restored for traffic shortly.

On Thursday, police said two LeT militants were hiding in a building adjacent to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The militants got trapped inside after they fired at the Border Security Force convoy on the highway at Malpora in Kulgam.

Also Read | Army organises community classes for students living near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

There has been a spurt in militant attacks in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Tuesday, 10 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Srinagar. The militants attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of paramilitary SSB forces but it exploded on the roadside.

On Monday, BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Ghulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after militants fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been beefed up around Kashmir and forces have set up additional checking points on major highways leading to rural parts of Kashmir. Even pedestrians are being frisked at many places.

