Militants attack CRPF post in Kulgam, no casualties reported

Suspected militants hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district

india Updated: Mar 11, 2018 22:03 IST
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants, who were sheltering in a building near a CRPF camp at Karan Nagar, in Srinagar.
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants, who were sheltering in a building near a CRPF camp at Karan Nagar, in Srinagar.(HT File Photo)

Suspected militants hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday evening, but there was no damage, police said.

“Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a guard post of 18 bn (battalion) CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam,” Kashmir zone police said on its official Twitter page.

A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said.

“No loss of life or property reported,” the tweet said.

