Militants, drug peddlers among nine arrested in Manipur; arms and drugs seized: Police

Security forces have arrested nine people, including three militants belonging to different outfits, from multiple locations in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said on Saturday.

Nine arrested across districts, including militants and extortionists.

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A cadre of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) faction, identified as Lalthangjohn (38) from Khaominthang village in Churachandpur, was arrested from Zou Veng on Thursday, police officers said. A 9 mm Hawg 9 pistol, along with a magazine, seven live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Tangkhul Naga bodies, including the Tangkhul Aze Katamnao Long (a Tangkhul students’ union), have alleged the involvement of KNA-B in the attack on four Naga-inhabited villages of Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on May 7. The students’ union also alleged that around 100 armed KNA-B militants crossed the international boundary from the Myanmar side and targeted four Tangkhul Naga villages, namely Namlee, Wanglee, Ashang Khullen (KAKA), and Aloyo (Choro).

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{{^usCountry}} Local MLA of Kamjong district, Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator Leishiyo Keishing, on Thursday said there was involvement of “foreign aggression” during the attack on the four villages. A similar claim was also made by the National People’s Party (NPP) Manipur unit on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local MLA of Kamjong district, Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator Leishiyo Keishing, on Thursday said there was involvement of “foreign aggression” during the attack on the four villages. A similar claim was also made by the National People’s Party (NPP) Manipur unit on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A 33-year-old active woman cadre of the banned underground outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was also arrested on Thursday from Wangkhei Konung Mamang in Imphal East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 33-year-old active woman cadre of the banned underground outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was also arrested on Thursday from Wangkhei Konung Mamang in Imphal East. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cadre was identified as Konsam Thoi Devi alias Nanao alias Naobi from Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West. She was staying at Khergao Jail Leirak in Imphal East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cadre was identified as Konsam Thoi Devi alias Nanao alias Naobi from Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai in Imphal West. She was staying at Khergao Jail Leirak in Imphal East. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, a 38-year-old active cadre of another banned underground outfit, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) faction, Huidrom Narendra Singh alias Pathou alias Abung alias Lucky of Hiyanglam Waikhom Leikai, was arrested from Hiyangthang in Imphal West on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, a 38-year-old active cadre of another banned underground outfit, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) faction, Huidrom Narendra Singh alias Pathou alias Abung alias Lucky of Hiyanglam Waikhom Leikai, was arrested from Hiyangthang in Imphal West on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, police said in a statement that two extortionists — Thangjamang Haokip (43) from Pangmoul village and an 18-year-old juvenile, both from Kangpokpi district — were caught red-handed while stopping trucks at Pangmoul village in Kangpokpi district and extorting money.

Security forces, while frisking and checking at multiple locations across the state, also arrested four drug peddlers from two different locations in Churachandpur and Senapati districts.

One Nehkholun Hangshing (45) of K. Sharonphai village, Churachandpur, was arrested from Churachandpur district along with 188 soap cases weighing 1.360 kg of brown sugar. Three others, including a couple from Saikul Bazar in Kangpokpi district, were arrested from T. Khullen (check post), Senapati district, along with 99 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 1.140 kg. Cash amounting to ₹30,300 was also recovered from their possession.

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