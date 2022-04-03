Militants fire at two non-locals in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Militants opened fire on two non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. The incident happened at Nowpora in the Litter area of Pulwama. The duo who worked as labourers were rushed to a local hospital.

One of the men who suffered an bullet injury in his chest was referred to referred to the SMHS tertiary care hospital in Srinagar. The other person was hurt in his leg. The men, both residents of Pathankot in Punjab, worked as driver and helper with a poultry vehicle.

Police said a case was registered against the terrorists who had fired at the two labourers. “Investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned and search operation is underway,” said Jammu & Kashmir Police.

"Around 7.15pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons, identified as Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from bureau)

