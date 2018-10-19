Militants hurl grenades at Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Militants attacked an Army camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a police official said.

The militants fired UBGL grenades at the camp, he said.

“There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama,” the police official said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties so far.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 21:44 IST