Militants hurl grenades at Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Militants attacked an Army camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a police official said.

Militants attacked an Army camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a police official said.

The militants fired UBGL grenades at the camp, he said.

“There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama,” the police official said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties so far.

