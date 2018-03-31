 Militants shoot and injure policeman on traffic duty in south Kashmir’s Anantnag | india news | Hindustan Times
Militants shoot and injure policeman on traffic duty in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

The policeman was rushed to a hospital after he was injured in the shooting.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2018 11:49 IST
Security forces on guard at a site of a militant attack near Anantnag, in Kashmir.
Security forces on guard at a site of a militant attack near Anantnag, in Kashmir.(HT File Photo)

Militants shot and injured a policeman in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

“A cop on traffic duty at Khanabal area of Anantnag was fired upon by unidentified militants, leaving him injured,” a police official said.

He said the injured cop has been rushed to a hospital.

Further details are awaited, the official said, adding a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

