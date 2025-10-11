Amid speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle and change of chief minister in Karnataka, home minister G Parameshwara on Friday described a recent meeting with senior ministers as “casual” and “non-political,” aiming to quell rumours about a leadership shake-up. Min plays down meeting amid cabinet rejig buzz

The discussion involved Parameshwara, social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa, and public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, and lasted about an hour on Thursday evening.

“There is nothing. I don’t know how you see it. We met normally, this was not the first time. Several times, we friends, Jarkiholi, Mahadevappa and I, meet to discuss several issues. They are not political meetings,” Parameshwara told reporters. He explained that the meeting occurred after a Cabinet session on Thursday, noting that some subjects were sensitive and required discussion over breakfast.

“It was a casual meeting. There is nothing in it. Earlier, we had meetings at Jarkiholi’s house and Mahadevappa’s house. This is not new,” he added, stressing that routine interactions among ministers were being misconstrued as political manoeuvres.

Reports also suggested that chief minister Siddaramaiah held a separate meeting with senior ministers on Thursday night, further fuelling speculation about an impending reshuffle. The Congress government is approaching the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, resulting in rumours of what some insiders have termed a “November revolution,” aimed at dropping certain ministers, assigning party work, and inducting new faces to energise the state administration.

Responding to this, Parameshwara said, “Who said there will be a November revolution? I don’t know,” downplaying any notion of a planned leadership change. He emphasised that meetings among ministers are routine and do not necessarily indicate a political agenda.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also dismissed reports of a reshuffle, asserting that such matters are the prerogative of the chief minister. “I will not talk about it. I will give my suggestion if it is discussed with me. I appeal to the media not to create unnecessary confusion on this,” he said. When asked about Siddaramaiah’s planned dinner with ministers on October 13, Shivakumar added, “What is wrong with a dinner party? It is natural for party leaders to get together, dine and discuss many issues. There is no agenda other than food.”

Shivakumar further noted that inquiries by the party high command into ministerial performance are routine and need not be automatically linked to a reshuffle. “Such things keep happening constantly, things need not be attached to it,” he said, signalling that procedural reviews are standard practice.

The discussions come against the backdrop of long-standing speculation about a rotational chief minister formula within the Congress, which has been in power in Karnataka since 2023. Under this alleged arrangement, Siddaramaiah would serve the first half of the term, and Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. The party, however, has not officially confirmed this arrangement. Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he intends to complete the full five-year term as chief minister.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said on Friday that ongoing political developments in the state are likely to crystallise only after the Bihar Assembly elections. He pointed to apparent discord within the Congress, claiming that ministers and legislators themselves are discussing potential changes. “The reactions of ministers and legislators of the ruling party make it clear that all is not well in the Congress. After the Bihar polls, a lot of political developments that have already begun in the state will meet their logical end,” Vijayendra said.

Analysts note that any move by Siddaramaiah to reshuffle the Cabinet as the government reaches the midway point of its term would send a message to internal critics that he remains firmly in control.