‘Mind takes me back to…’: Aaditya targets Shinde govt over ‘speed’ on Sinar Mas

Amid the Shinde-Fadnavis government's push to a ₹20,000-crore Sinar Mas in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said this “speed” won't attract industries as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had signed the MoU at Davos in May this year.

“Today as we read about Sinarmas coming to Maharashtra, and welcome it, my mind takes me back to the moment when we signed the MoU in Davos as MVA Govt (sic),” the former Maharashtra minister said in a tweet.

“It’s taken 5 months for khoke sarkar to execute it. While they try to take credit for it, this speed won’t attracting industry (sic),” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have been using the term ‘khoke sarkar’ to allege that the current Maharashtra government was formed by horse-trading involving crores of rupees.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government allotted 300 hectares of land to Sinar Mas, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia, for setting up a paper production unit in two phases in the coastal region. The project was first approved by the cabinet sub-committee on industries on October 20. It is expected to generate 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in the first phase and an equal number in the second phase.

“After giving approval to the project in the cabinet sub-committee, we have sent an offer letter for the first phase of investment to Sinar Mas,” state industries minister Uday Samant said. “The company will invest ₹10,500 crore in this phase. We have also given a land allotment letter to the firm for 300 hectares."

The push for the Sinar Mas project comes amid backlash against the Shinde-Fadnavis government for losing some major investment projects to Gujarat, including the ₹1.54-lakh-crore Vedanta-Foxconn project. Other major projects such as the ₹5,000-crore bulk drug park, the ₹424-crore medical devices park and the ₹22,000-crore Tata Airbus project were also bagged by Gujarat

