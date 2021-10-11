‘Mindset of educated, working women have broadened too much’: BJP's CT Ravi on Karnataka minister’s remark

Referring to Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar’s controversial remarks on modern Indian women, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi said that Western influence and the culture of micro families are why women nowadays want to remain single and are unwilling to have children. However, Ravi clarified that not “every Indian woman is like this.”

Ravi further elaborated that the “mindset” of educated and working women have “broadened too much” – indirectly citing it as the justification for the statements made by Dr Sudhakar.

“In India, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as the US and the UK,” Ravi said, adding that such mindsets of modern Indian women need serious attention and must be pondered upon.

Notably, Dr Sudhakar on Sunday said there is a “paradigm shift” that modern Indian women want to stay single, and are unwilling to give birth despite being married and prefer children by surrogacy instead.

Speaking at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (Nimhans) on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day, the Karnataka health minister further said that Indians these days don’t want to live with their parents anymore and blamed the same for “Western influence.”