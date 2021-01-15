Minimum temperature to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India: IMD
The minimum temperature is very likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next two days, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
"Due to the prevalence of dry north/north-westerly winds, minimum temperatures very likely to fall by two-four degree Celsius over most parts of northwest India during next 2 days," it said.
Due to the influence of dry north/north-westerly winds in northwest India, a dense to very dense fog at isolated/few pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar during next three days.
"Cold wave or severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days. Cold Day conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next two-three days," IMD said.
The weather forecasting agency further said a cyclonic circulation is hovering over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast in mid-tropospheric levels and a trough runs from cyclonic circulation over central parts of South Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean to Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels.
IMD predicted that under its influence scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep area during next two days and reduction in rainfall activities over these regions thereafter.
"Conditions are becoming favourable for the cessation of Northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka around January 19, 2021," it added.
