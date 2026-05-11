Karnataka Planning and Statistics minister and senior Congress leader D Sudhakar, whose political career spanned two decades before he emerged as an influential figure in the Siddaramaiah government, died in Bengaluru on Sunday after suffering severe lung complications following a surgery, hospital authorities said. He was 66. Minister D Sudhakar dies at 66; CM leads in tribute

Sudhakar, who was also the Chitradurga district in-charge minister, had been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Electronic City for nearly a month.

Dr R. Chinnadurai, Medical Director of KIMS said, “… Minister D. Sudhakar, 66, was declared dead at around 3.15 am on May 10 at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Electronic City.”

The minister had initially undergone knee surgery at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. According to doctors, complications developed after the procedure when he suffered a serious lung infection. As his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to KIMS on April 20 while on Extra-Corporeal Life Support for advanced treatment.

Earlier, Dr Pavan Yadav M.V., Clinical Director and Senior Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at KIMS, noted, “On April 20, around 8 pm, he was shifted from Manipal Hospital on ECLS (Extra-Corporeal Life Support) for further advanced care here, and currently he is on full life support to assist his vital organ functions.”

“A specialised multidisciplinary team of expert doctors is monitoring his condition round the clock. At present, he is stable on life supports, and if his lungs doesn’t show significant improvement he may be considered for lung transplantation,” he added.

Sudhakar represented the Hiriyur Assembly constituency and remained an influential political figure in central Karnataka. He was also regarded as politically close to Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, whom he considered his mentor.

Born on March 28, 1961, in Challakere, Sudhakar was the son of businessman Dasharathayya and Kanchanmala. After completing his degree in Bachelor of Commerce, he entered politics and gradually built his influence through electoral politics and cooperative institutions in Chitradurga district.

He first entered the Karnataka Assembly in 2004 from the Challakere constituency. After the seat was reserved due to constituency reorganisation, he shifted to neighbouring Hiriyur and contested the 2008 election as an independent candidate, winning the seat.

During that period, Sudhakar supported the BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa and joined the cabinet as Social Welfare Minister. His tenure later came under controversy after allegations linked to the Beggars’ Colony scam surfaced. The Social Welfare portfolio was subsequently withdrawn from him, and he was later assigned the Muzrai Department.

Sudhakar later joined the Congress party and won from Hiriyur in the 2013 Assembly election. Although he lost the constituency to Poornima Srinivas in 2018, he regained the seat in the 2023 election as a Congress candidate.

In the drought-prone region of Chitradurga, he was remembered for personally arranging fodder cultivation near lakes in Hiriyur and distributing it for cattle owned by farmers affected by drought conditions.

News of his death drew condolences from political leaders across party lines.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar described Sudhakar as a close associate and said he was deeply distressed by the loss. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of our cabinet colleague and close associate, D Sudhakar, who had been undergoing treatment for illness and passed away today,” Shivakumar said, adding that Sudhakar had “rendered commendable public service in an effective manner”.

“It is painful that Sudhakar has left behind his family members, relatives, and a large number of supporters today. I pray that God grants eternal peace to the soul of D Sudhakar and gives strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had recently visited Sudhakar in the hospital and had remained hopeful about his recovery. “Recently, I visited him at the Hospital and checked with the doctors. I was confident at the time that he would recover…. Sudhakar was a person with immense care and commitment to public service. Such individuals should have remained among the people for much longer,” Siddaramaiah said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also condoled the minister’s death. “My condolences on the passing of D Sudhakar, Minister for Planning and Statistics Department and District In-charge Minister of Chitradurga. I pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to his soul and gives strength to his family members to bear the sorrow of this irreparable loss,” Ashoka said.

Sudhakar is survived by his wife, Harshini, son Suhas and daughter Spoorthi.