Minister explains why Covid certificate has PM Modi's photo

The certificate of vaccination has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo for a specific reason of creating awareness, minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in a written reply. The minister also said that the format of the vaccine certificate is in compliance with that of the World Health Organization. In the Upper House of Parliament, the minister was asked whether it is necessary and compulsory to print photographs of the prime minister on the Covid vaccination certificate.

"Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that following of Covid-appropriate behaviours has emerged as one of the most critical measures for preventing the spread of disease.

"The photograph along with the message of the prime minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest," Pawar said adding that it is the moral and ethical responsibility of the government to ensure that such critical messages are disseminated to people in the most effective manner.

"The format of vaccination certificate, compliant with WHO norms for vaccination certificates, including the message and presentation about the importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, has been decided keeping all these factors in consideration.

"All states and Union Territories are using Cowin application for Covid-19 vaccination and vaccination certificates are generated through Cowin in a standard format," the minister said.

PM Modi's photo on the vaccine certificate stirred up a political controversy following which several state governments issued vaccine certificates with state chief ministers' photos on them when states were buying vaccine from the Centre.

