Minister: Government bus driver suspended for violating norms

A government bus driver from the Haveri depot of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) was suspended on Thursday after a video showing him offering namaz inside the vehicle while on duty surfaced on social media, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Thursday. A video of the driver offering namaz inside the bus while on duty emerged on social media (File photo)

“We have temporarily suspended the bus driver from the services for violating the department norms. No such religious practices would be entertained in future,” Reddy said. The incident took place on Wednesday while the bus was en route from Hanagal in Haveri district to Vishalghad in Maharashtra.

Reddy said Karnataka’s public transport system has built a reputation for being one of the most passenger-friendly in the country, and such incidents risk damaging that image. “Karnataka public transportation is known for being the best and passenger-friendly in the nation, such activities would spoil the image of the state. In-charges of the operating staff would take disciplinary action if repeated such incidents,” he said.

“The driver’s act was taken seriously, for which he was suspended instantly after the primary investigations proved his mistakes,” he said. He has directed the managing director of NWKRTC, based in Hubballi, to ensure such actions are not repeated.

In the alleged video, reportedly taken by passengers inside the packed bus, some passengers verbally complained about the incident to the authorities, according to the Haveri divisional controller.

Describing the incident as a clear breach of conduct, the divisional controller confirmed that disciplinary action is underway. “Passengers video recorded driver offering the namaz and shared on social media platforms that have gone viral,” the official noted, adding that passenger complaints was officially recorded.