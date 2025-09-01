Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Minor among four dead as Ganesh procession tractor-trolley overturns in Andhra

PTI |
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 03:55 am IST

Four persons, including a minor, died on the spot when a tractor-trolley overturned during a Ganesh procession.

A tractor-trolley overturned during a Ganesh procession in Narsapuram mandal of West Godavari district on Sunday, killing four people, including a minor, on the spot, said a police official.

A tractor-trolley overturned during a Ganesh procession in Andhra(PTI)
According to police, the Ganesh idols belonged to locals, and the procession had taken a few rounds in the locality before the accident occurred.

"Four persons, including a minor, died on the spot when a tractor-trolley overturned during a Ganesh procession in Narsapuram mandal. One person sustained injuries and was shifted to the nearest hospital," the official told PTI.

Police observed that the road in the locality is about 20 feet wide, and preliminary investigation points towards driver negligence.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

"We suspect driver negligence to be the reason for the tragic incident, but further inquiry is underway to ascertain exact responsibility," said the official.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case.

