Minor dies, father critically injured after being 'set ablaze' in Bihar village

PTI |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 09:44 pm IST

The incident took place late on Thursday in Katihar district, when the accused set them ablaze after pouring kerosene.

A 12-year-old boy was charred to death and his father suffered burn injuries in a Bihar village, after a person allegedly set them on fire while they were asleep, police said.

The incident took place late on Thursday in Katihar district, when the accused set them ablaze after pouring kerosene, a police officer said.

One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement, he said.

The minor has been identified as Sunil and his father Ram Mandal (45), the district police said in a statement.

Mandal is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhagalpur.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

