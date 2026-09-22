Delhi teen allegedly gangraped by 3 men posing as cops near Kalkaji Temple

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three people who posed as policemen inside the Astha Kunj park in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Police said one of the accused held the boy while others assaulted the minor girl. They left the park after threatening the teenagers with arrest. (HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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Police said they have arrested one of the accused on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the girl had gone to Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old friend to offer prayers around 7pm. After visiting the temple, police said the two went to sit at the Astha Kunj park which is close to both Kalkaji Mandir and the ISKCON temple around 7:30pm.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances leading up to the gangrape incident near Kalkaji Temple in Delhi? A 17-year-old girl visited Kalkaji Mandir with a friend for prayers and later went to Astha Kunj park, where they were approached by three men posing as policemen who subsequently assaulted the girl. What legal actions are being taken against the accused in the gangrape case near Kalkaji Temple? A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and police are actively searching for the responsible individuals, with one suspect arrested and efforts ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. How has the community reacted to the gangrape incident near Kalkaji Temple? The incident has sparked outrage, prompting police action and investigations, reflecting a significant concern regarding safety and law enforcement in public spaces.

Also Read: Zirakpur: 16-year-old girl on way to school abducted, gangraped

Police said the duo were sitting when the accused, three men, aged between 25 and 30, approached them claiming to be policemen. The men allegedly started threatening the boy and the girl after which they sexually assaulted the minor girl inside the park.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said one of the accused held the boy while others assaulted the minor girl. They left the park after threatening the teenagers with arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said one of the accused held the boy while others assaulted the minor girl. They left the park after threatening the teenagers with arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 8:45pm, following which a police team reached the spot. The girl was taken for a medical examination, police said.

The minor’s statement was recorded. A case has been registered under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and BNS.

Teams have been deployed to arrest the remaining accused.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the other two accused, who are currently at large. Investigators are also gathering information about people who may have been present in or around the park at the time of the incident.

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“Further legal action is being taken on the basis of her statement. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused,” d s a senior officer.