Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

15-year-old girl gang-raped inside moving car in Bihar, 2 arrested

According to police, three youths from her own village lured the girl into a car with the promise of taking her to her mother in the hospital.

Updated on: Sep 1, 2026, 13:03:34 IST
By Prasun K Mishra
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

Two people were arrested for gangraping a 15-year-old girl inside a moving car in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, police said.

Raids are underway to arrest the third accused and recover the car used in the crime. (Representative file photo)
Raids are underway to arrest the third accused and recover the car used in the crime. (Representative file photo)

According to police, three youths from her own village lured the girl into a car with the promise of taking her to her mother in the hospital, drove her over 50km to a deserted area and raped her.

The minor girl’s mother had gone to Kutumba Referral Hospital for treatment. She called her daughter and asked her to come to the hospital. Around 12:30pm, three young men from her village, present near Deoria canal, offered to drop her at the hospital in their car, police said.

Deep Dive

Powered ByFAQAsk HT

The accused travelled over 50km into deserted areas up to Madanpur, where all three forcibly raped her, police said.

Also Read: 3 arrested for abducting, gangraping minor girl in Assam: Police

The accused also threatened the minor girl. After repeated requests to let her go, the accused left her near the canal at 6:30pm. The minor then reached her home and narrated her ordeal to her parents who then lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and gangrape against the accused. They arrested the two as one remains at large.

Raids are underway to arrest the third accused and recover the car used in the crime, Kutumba SHO Imran Alam said.

The minor girl is under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Her medical examination has been conducted and her statement will be recorded in court on Tuesday. The FSL and technical investigation teams were collecting evidence, Alam added.

recommendedIcon
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/15-year-old Girl Gang-raped Inside Moving Car In Bihar, 2 Arrested
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • httechlogowhite
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes