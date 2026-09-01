15-year-old girl gang-raped inside moving car in Bihar, 2 arrested

The minor girl’s mother had gone to Kutumba Referral Hospital for treatment. She called her daughter and asked her to come to the hospital. Around 12:30pm, three young men from her village, present near Deoria canal, offered to drop her at the hospital in their car, police said.

According to police, three youths from her own village lured the girl into a car with the promise of taking her to her mother in the hospital, drove her over 50km to a deserted area and raped her.

Two people were arrested for gangraping a 15-year-old girl inside a moving car in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, police said.

Why are gang rape cases involving minors treated with such severity in India?

Why are gang rape cases involving minors treated with such severity in India?

What are the recent incidents of gang rape involving minors in India?

What are the recent incidents of gang rape involving minors in India?

The accused travelled over 50km into deserted areas up to Madanpur, where all three forcibly raped her, police said.

Also Read: 3 arrested for abducting, gangraping minor girl in Assam: Police

The accused also threatened the minor girl. After repeated requests to let her go, the accused left her near the canal at 6:30pm. The minor then reached her home and narrated her ordeal to her parents who then lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and gangrape against the accused. They arrested the two as one remains at large.

Raids are underway to arrest the third accused and recover the car used in the crime, Kutumba SHO Imran Alam said.

The minor girl is under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Her medical examination has been conducted and her statement will be recorded in court on Tuesday. The FSL and technical investigation teams were collecting evidence, Alam added.