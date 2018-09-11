Minor girl beaten up in Chhattisgarh village after filing rape complaint, video goes viral

Police in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday said they are investigating a viral video that shows a 15-year-old girl being beaten up in a village meeting in Kanker district after she accused an elderly man of raping her.

Another video from the village near Pakhanjur town shows a woman being beaten up at the public meeting on September 9. The woman owns the house where the girl was allegedly raped.

“The victim informed her parents about the alleged rape on September 8, and next day a meeting was called by some villagers to sort out matter. On September 9, the victim’s family lodged a complaint against one Nirashu Biswas, who was arrested on the same day,” said Rajendra Jaiswal, assistant superintendent of police, Pankhanjur.

The girl and her family had not told the police about physical assault when they filed a rape complaint against Biswas, 65, said the police.

“On Tuesday, the two videos of the same meeting went viral. In one video the victim was seen beaten by one person and in another a woman was seen beaten by some women. The woman in the other video is identified as the owner of house where the alleged rape of minor took place. We took cognisance of the viral videos and a case will be registered. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Jaiswal.

“Action will be taken against the accused as per law,” said KL Dhruve, superintendent of police, Kanker.

Hindustan Times couldn’t establish the veracity of the videos independtly.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 21:43 IST