Minor girl gangraped, filmed, blackmailed in Karnataka's Belagavi; 2 arrested

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and the act was filmed by the accused to blackmail her at Kakati in Karnataka's Belagavi district, PTI news agency reported on Sunday, citing the police.

The police said that two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this matter, and a search is underway for four additional suspects.

The incident came to light after the minor lodged a police complaint. In her complaint, she said that perpetrators repeatedly raped and threatened her with the video of the initial assault.

According to NDTV, the 15-year-old girl was lured to a hilly area on the outskirts of Belagavi six months ago by her friend, where she was gangraped by the accused, who also recorded the act.

The accused then used the video to blackmail the girl and gangraped her again. Eventually, the girl filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered against the accused.

The accused have been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to NDTV.

In an unrelated incident, a 30-year-old badminton coach was arrested last month in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the training sessions.

South east deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sara Fathima said that a case was registered on Thursday under the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman stating that her daughter was raped multiple times.

“The girl, a student at a private school awaiting her exam results, was reportedly at her grandmother’s residence when some nude photographs of her were sent to her grandmother’s mobile phone from unknown numbers. Upon discovering the images, the grandmother informed the girl’s parents. When questioned by her mother, the teenager disclosed the repeated assaults she allegedly endured at the hands of her coach,” she said, quoting the complaint.