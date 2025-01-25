Bangladesh national raped and killed, body found near Kalkere Lake in Karnataka

Body of a 28-year-old woman from Bangladesh was found near Kalkere Lake in Ramamurthy on Friday, police said, adding that initial investigations suggested that she was raped and then murdered. Police said that the woman, who worked as a housemaid in an apartment, was reportedly on her way home on Thursday when the incident occurred (File photo)

Police said that the woman, who worked as a housemaid in an apartment, was reportedly on her way home on Thursday when the incident occurred. “Her body was discovered in a deserted area on Friday morning by locals, who immediately alerted the police.”

Police said that the victim was married to a BBMP garbage cleaning worker and lived in the city with her husband and three children.

A police officer told HT: “The deceased is a Bangladeshi national who had been living here for six years. Her husband holds a valid passport and entered the country on a medical visa. On Thursday, the woman reportedly told her co-worker that she had some personal work and might be late, asking the co-worker to leave without her. However, when she didn’t return home her husband filed a missing person complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station on Thursday.”

“It appears she went to a secluded area willingly, possibly to meet someone she knew. On Friday morning, her body was found with severe head injuries caused by a boulder. An altercation might have occurred, leading to her murder. We have registered a case under BNS Section 63 (rape) and 103 (murder) and are awaiting the autopsy report,” the officer said.

After receiving information about the incident, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Devaraj of the Eastern Division visited the crime scene, accompanied by forensic experts and a dog squad.

“We received a call on 112 this morning, reporting a woman’s body in a deserted area near Kalkere Lake. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was raped and then murdered. This was a heinous crime,” Devaraj said, adding that an investigation has been launched in the matter.