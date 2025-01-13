Bengaluru man, 35, arrested for misusing mother’s credentials at BBMP office: Report

A Bengaluru man, the son of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employee, was arrested, for allegedly misusing official e-Khata login credentials to manipulate property records. The arrest comes a day after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa caught Naveen red-handed at the Kempegowdanagara Sub-Division office in Jayanagar. BBMP HQ (WIKI COMMONS)

According to the New Indian Express report, the accused Naveen’s mother, Kavitha, a second division assistant at the BBMP, and Sujatha, the assistant revenue officer in charge of the office, are absconding and yet to be apprehended.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for severing udders of three cows in Chamarajpet)

Police revealed that Naveen, who was unauthorized to access the BBMP system, had been fraudulently using his mother’s login credentials. He was intercepted while attempting to alter the address on an e-Khata document. Lokayukta officials immediately lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against Naveen and his accomplices under multiple provisions of the BNS Act, the report added.

Naveen has been remanded to five days of police custody for further investigation. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace Kavitha and Sujatha, who remain at large.

(Also Read: First-ever electric AC buses in Bengaluru begin trial runs, aims for cost-efficiency: Report)

ED raids BBMP offices

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at half a dozen locations of the BBMP as part of a "comprehensive" money laundering investigation against alleged irregularities in the civic body that works for the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan area.

The federal agency collected a "good number of" documents and electronic gadgets during the raids, PTI reported.

They said about six offices linked to the BBMP were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action pertains to a "comprehensive" action by the ED against some alleged irregularities in the execution of civic works by the cash-rich body including the digging of borewells and installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants among others, the sources said.