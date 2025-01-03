The streets of the city’s Central Business District (CBD) were cleared of 15 metric tonnes of waste in just four hours following New Year celebrations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said on Thursday. BBMP clears 15MT of waste from streets after New Year events

BBMP shared an update on X, highlighting the action that ensured the streets were free of waste by the start of the day. “As of New Year celebrations, the city’s CBD roads such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Richmond Road, St. Mark’s Road, Kasturba Road, etc., were cleaned from 3 am and completed by 7 am,” it said.

“Approximately 15 metric tons of waste were cleared from the streets. This prompt action not only restores cleanliness but also ensures smooth mobility for citizens starting their day,” the civic body said in the update, accompanied by multiple pictures of the clean-up process.

On Wednesday, home minister G Parameshwara expressed his gratitude to both the public and the police for ensuring a calm atmosphere throughout the city. “Lakhs of people, including youth, gathered for New Year celebrations. The events remained peaceful, with no untoward incident reported, for the first time in the State,” he said.

To maintain law and order, over 11,800 police personnel were deployed across Bengaluru. While the celebrations remained generally peaceful, two stray incidents of misbehaviour were reported inside pubs in Marathahalli and Bellandur police station limits, police said.

In one case, a woman visiting a pub in Kadubeesanahalli with her friend alleged that a man touched her inappropriately. She raised an objection and expressed concerns over the lack of security at the pub before approaching the police. A case was filed based on her complaint, and the police has initiated a search for the suspect, who remains absconding since the incident.

A similar incident occurred in Bellandur, where a woman accused an unidentified man of misbehaving with her and forcing her to drink alcohol. After raising an objection, the man fled the scene.

In a separate case on MG Road, a man was caught after he allegedly misbehaving with a woman while walking. The woman slapped him and the police later detained the suspect, taking him to the Ashok Nagar police station. Besides, a drunken man who argued with a policeman on duty and caused a disturbance was also detained but later released.