A 30-year-old badminton coach has been arrested by the Hulimavu police in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the training sessions, police said on Sunday. Badminton coach held for raping 16-year-old student: Police

South east deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sara Fathima said that a case was registered on Thursday under the Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman stating that her daughter was raped multiple times

“The girl, a student at a private school awaiting her exam results, was reportedly at her grandmother’s residence when some nude photographs of her were sent to her grandmother’s mobile phone from unknown numbers. Upon discovering the images, the grandmother informed the girl’s parents. When questioned by her mother, the teenager disclosed the repeated assaults she allegedly endured at the hands of her coach,” she said quoting the complaint.

“Initial investigations suggest that the accused, originally from Tamil Nadu and residing in the Hulimavu area for several years, had established a close relationship with the girl after she joined his badminton training sessions two years ago at a local sports coaching centre.2 He allegedly exploited this relationship to repeatedly assault her, often inviting her to his home,” she said.

“The accused would contact the girl during her dance training or tuition sessions, luring her to his residence to commit the assaults. He allegedly recorded these incidents on his mobile phone and threatened the victim to remain silent about the abuse, instilling fear in her,” she said.

“The accused was apprehended on Saturday and subsequently presented before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court. We have taken him into custody for eight days and are investigating whether the accused is involved in multiple cases,” Fathima said. She further said that police recovered Balaji’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained nude videos of eight girls aged between 13 and 16, and launched an investigation into the matter