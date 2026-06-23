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Minor girl allegedly kidnapped from Delhi, raped, killed by cab driver; body found in Gurugram

Delhi Police said the deceased was homeless and sleeping on the footpath with her family members when she was allegedly kidnapped by the accused.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 01:02 pm IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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An 11-year-old-girl was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by a cab driver on Monday. The incident took place in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said.

The minor was kidnapped around 5am on Monday and the accused took her to an isolated spot where he allegedly raped her. (Getty | Representative)

Police said the deceased was homeless and sleeping on the footpath with her family members when she was kidnapped by the accused. The driver has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the minor was kidnapped around 5am on Monday and the accused took her to an isolated spot where he allegedly raped her.

“We are not sure about the sequence of events. However, it is suspected that the accused later decided to drop the minor back to Mehrauli area but after seeing police, he fled with her”, a senior police official said.

Also Read: Panchkula: Maternal uncle arrested for raping 13-year-old in POCSO case

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

cab driver abducted delhi
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