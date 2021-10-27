Minor held for attempt to rape in Kerala: Police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he attempted to rape a 21-year-old college student at Kondotty in Kerala’s Malappuram district, police said.

Malappuram superintendent of police Sujith Das said the stalker was arrested after checking CCTV visuals of some houses in the area and recording the statement of the victim. “The boy has no criminal record and the victim also said he had not troubled her earlier. But his parents said he was addicted to watching horror films and adult videos,” Das told reporters.

The SP said the girl escaped from the boy’s attempts after fiercely resisting his advances. The boy also received minor injuries and when his parents asked him about this, he said he was chased by a stray dog and fell in a ditch. “However when the police reached his home and questioned him, the boy confessed that he received injuries while assaulting the 21-year-old woman. In a hurry to escape from the spot, he left his slippers at the crime site and later his parents identified them,” Das said.

According to the SP, the boy had followed the woman for some distance before attacking her close to a secluded banana plantation area. The accused had hit her on the head with a stone, tied her arms and pressed down on her neck to subdue her but the victim fought back and saved her life, Das said, adding the boy was a district-level judo champion.

After escaping from the boy, the woman managed to reach a nearby house. The woman, in whose house the woman took refuge, told reporters that her hands were tied and she had injuries on her face and head, and bled profusely. The woman was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“She fought back valiantly and escaped. We have already seized the boy’s mobile phone and other gadgets,” the SP said, adding that the boy will be sent to a juvenile home after investigation.