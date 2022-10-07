Minor held for suspected role in May 9 Mohali rocket attack

A minor has been apprehended for his suspected role in the May 9 rocket attack on the headquarters of the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali while Arshdeep Singh, another terror suspect, has been arrested in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Haryana’s Kurukshetra in August.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has taken the two into custody and said that they have also cracked the murder of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani.

“The minor suspect was [also] tasked along with Deepak Surakhpur and Monu Dagar to eliminate [actor] Salman Khan by Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The Delhi Police were due to hold a press conference to provide details on the breakthroughs in the investigations into the rocket attack and the IED recovery.

On May 13, Punjab Police chief V K Bhawra blamed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), local gangsters, and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence for the rocket rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence wing headquarters.

He identified Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who reportedly provided the RPG for the attack, AK-47, and local gangsters as the key accused for providing logistic support for it.

