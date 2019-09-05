Minor kidnapped, gang-raped by two in Allahabad

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:37 IST

A 14 year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while returning home from school and gang-raped by two persons, police said here on Wednesday.

The victim, a student of Class IX, was returning home when one Narendra Yadav offered to drop her home, but instead took her to Prayagraj, where she was kept hostage for two days, Assistant superintendent of police (West) Dinesh Dubey said. Yadav and his friend Mohit Saroj raped the girl and dropped her near her home on Monday, warning her of dire consequences if she reported the matter, he said.

On the complaint of the victim and her mother, an FIR was lodged against the two on Tuesday, the ASP added.

Meanwhile, body of a 17-year-old girl was found in Ghatampur late on Wednesday. Police said the girl’s family suspected rape. As per the complaint filed by the girl’s family, she left home to buy medicines. Later that day, her body was found near a canal. SP (rural) Pradumn Singh said the body had been sent for post mortem and case would be registered

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:37 IST