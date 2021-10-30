Mirzapur school manager arrested for dangling 5-year-old student

VARANASI: The manager of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was arrested on Friday for holding a 5-year-old student by his leg and dangling him from the top floor of the school building, allegedly to punish him for bunking the class to have ‘gol gappas’, the police said.

A video of the shocking incident has since gone viral.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday, when Manoj Vishwakarma, the manager of Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan in Ahraura Dih area of Mirzapur found a class 2 student having ‘gol gappas’ at a stall outside the school without informing the teacher.

After the child returned to the class, Vishwakarma dragged him up to the top floor, and threatened to drop him if he did not say ‘sorry’. According to officials aware of the matter, the boy was released after a crowd of children gathered - they had heard the boy’s screaming and crying - and the headmaster was forced to let the boy down.

The child’s father, Ranjit Yadav, subsequently lodged a complaint with the police following which an FIR was lodged on Thursday night, said Mirzapur district magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar.

Vishwakarma was arrested on Friday and booked under sections 352 (criminal force or assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, an officer added. A local court later sent him to jail.

Vishwakarma, meanwhile, also tendered an apology to the child’s father, regretting his act.

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Gautam Prasad, said an explanation has been sought from Vishwakarma and a notice issued.