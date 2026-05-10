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Miscreants loot idols, vandalise Hanuman temple in Shillong; set fire to CCTV cameras before fleeing

The incident occurred around 1 am. Police said the thieves stole idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, along with a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 04:44 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Unidentified miscreants vandalised a Hanuman temple in Shillong’s Garikhana locality in the early hours of Sunday, stealing idols, ornaments and cash after attempting to destroy evidence, the police said, triggering concern among residents and local authorities.

How did they enter the temple?

Shillong’s Garikhana hanuman temple was looted early Sunday morning. (FB/Garikhana Hanuman Temple Garikhana Shillong East Khasi Hills Dist Meghalaya)

The incident occurred around 1 am under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri police station. According to an FIR filed by Ravi Sharma, the accused broke open a side entrance to gain access to the Hanuman Mandir. Once inside, they ransacked the premises in search of valuables, damaging doors and storage areas, and leaving behind signs of forced entry and scattered belongings.

Also Read | Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Kadapa after communities clash over renaming of junction

What all was looted?

Police said the thieves stole idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, along with a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman. They also took away silver ornaments and several brass ritual items, including water pots, lamps and plates. An undisclosed amount of cash was removed from the temple’s donation box. However, the main idol inside the shrine was left untouched, and temple authorities later discovered the theft during routine morning prayers.

Attempt to destroy evidence

 
temple meghalaya shillong
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Home / India News / Miscreants loot idols, vandalise Hanuman temple in Shillong; set fire to CCTV cameras before fleeing
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