Miscreants loot idols, vandalise Hanuman temple in Shillong; set fire to CCTV cameras before fleeing

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a Hanuman temple in Shillong’s Garikhana locality in the early hours of Sunday, stealing idols, ornaments and cash after attempting to destroy evidence, the police said, triggering concern among residents and local authorities.

How did they enter the temple?

Shillong’s Garikhana hanuman temple was looted early Sunday morning. (FB/Garikhana Hanuman Temple Garikhana Shillong East Khasi Hills Dist Meghalaya)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred around 1 am under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri police station. According to an FIR filed by Ravi Sharma, the accused broke open a side entrance to gain access to the Hanuman Mandir. Once inside, they ransacked the premises in search of valuables, damaging doors and storage areas, and leaving behind signs of forced entry and scattered belongings.

Also Read | Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Kadapa after communities clash over renaming of junction

What all was looted?

Police said the thieves stole idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, along with a smaller idol of Lord Hanuman. They also took away silver ornaments and several brass ritual items, including water pots, lamps and plates. An undisclosed amount of cash was removed from the temple’s donation box. However, the main idol inside the shrine was left untouched, and temple authorities later discovered the theft during routine morning prayers.

Attempt to destroy evidence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In an apparent bid to cover their tracks, the miscreants allegedly set fire to CCTV cameras installed both inside and outside the temple before fleeing the spot. Despite this, surveillance cameras from nearby houses reportedly captured visuals of the suspects escaping. These recordings have been submitted to the police as part of the complaint. Local concern and probe underway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an apparent bid to cover their tracks, the miscreants allegedly set fire to CCTV cameras installed both inside and outside the temple before fleeing the spot. Despite this, surveillance cameras from nearby houses reportedly captured visuals of the suspects escaping. These recordings have been submitted to the police as part of the complaint. Local concern and probe underway {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The incident has triggered concern among residents of Garikhana and neighbouring Jhalupara, with many questioning security arrangements and night patrolling in the busy locality. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, examining available footage and leads to identify those involved, while increasing patrols and assuring residents of enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has triggered concern among residents of Garikhana and neighbouring Jhalupara, with many questioning security arrangements and night patrolling in the busy locality. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, examining available footage and leads to identify those involved, while increasing patrols and assuring residents of enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (With PTI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (With PTI inputs) {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON