Miscreants thrash, urinate on face of class 12 student in UP's Meerut, 1 arrested

In a shocking incident, a group of miscreants brutally thrashed and urinated on the face of a class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the police said on Sunday. The whole incident which was captured on camera has been circulating on social media. The class 12 student was kidnapped and assaulted by a group(X/@Benarasiyaa)

In one of the videos, a man can be seen assaulting the boy in a deserted place and the two other accomplices recorded the incident. The man repeatedly thrashed the student on his head and back as he begged to stop the assault. In another clip, another man can be seen urinating on the student's face. The miscreants also blackmailed the youth after filming the act and took money from the victim by threatening to make the video viral.

The Meerut police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against four accused men and nabbed one person.

"On 13.11.2023, a youth was assaulted by some persons in Mohalla Jagriti Vihar under Police Station Medical area and during the assault, urine was passed on the said youth. In relation to the incident, on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father, a case has been registered at the Medical Police Station under relevant sections and the main accused has been arrested. Advance investigative action is being taken", the city police said in a post on X.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the victim's father said that the incident took place on November 13 when his son was coming back from his relative's house. On the way, the miscreants kidnapped the boy and took him to a deserted place where he was assaulted.

Following the incident, the victim's father approached the police but he claimed that no action was taken. The boy's father also accused the police of registering the case under lighter charges, the report added.

Earlier, a similar incident came to light when a man urinated on a tribal youth in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

An action was also initiated under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), against Shukla and an alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to him in Sidhi was also demolished.