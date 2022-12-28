Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Miscreants vandalise church in Karnataka’s Periyapatna, loot 3 donation boxes

Miscreants vandalise church in Karnataka’s Periyapatna, loot 3 donation boxes

india news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 06:11 PM IST

Mysuru additional superintendent of police BN Nandini said this did not appear to be an attack on the church but the police investigation at this stage was probing all angles.

Church in Karnataka’s Periyapatna town on Tuesday was vandalised by u known individuals (ANI Photo)
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a church in Karnataka’s Periyapatna town on Tuesday and broke open three donation boxes, police said.

The incident took place at some point during the day when there was no one in the town’s St Mary’s church, Periyapatna police inspector B Sridhar said.

The officer said the priest, who had gone to Mysuru city a little over 50km away after celebrating Christmas, returned on Tuesday evening and found it wrecked.

Sridhar said a wooden donation box kept outside the church for offerings by devotees was also missing.

“We are reviewing CCTV camera footage of the nearby areas to identify the individuals,” the officer said, adding that forensic experts have been able to lift some fingerprints from the spot.

A devotee, Augustine, said a statute of baby Jesus was also smashed by the miscreants. It has hurt the community’s sentiments, he added.

Mysuru additional superintendent of police BN Nandini said this did not appear to be an attack on the church but the police investigation at this stage was probing all angles.

She said the miscreants did not touch the 10-12 idols of Jesus and Mary in the church and smashed the idol of baby Jesus while looking for money or other valuables.

“However, we are probing regarding both angles,” she added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 295 A (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 380 (theft at a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mysuru superintendent of police (SP) Seema Latkar visited the church and is supervising the probe. She said the case was being investigated to identify the miscreants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP