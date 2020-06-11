Missing person in Delhi tests positive on arrival in Goa, goes missing again

india

Goa police was left stumped when their search for a man, absconding after testing positive for coronavirus upon his arrival from Delhi, led them to the discovery that he was also registered as a missing person in the national capital.

The man, who upon arrival in Goa gave a “very vague address” which led policemen to a ‘taverna’ (bar) in the Panaji market, has yet not been traced.

“There is one case which was found positive (who cannot be traced)… Because that person has given a very vague address and when we have inquired into it we have not found the address to be a valid address. In a parallel development, because we had activated the police and they did the call tracing… wherein the location of a sim card is traced… they have got to know that in Delhi police there is a record that this person is officially registered as a missing person,” Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said.

“We have the self declaration form where he said he arrived here on a train from Delhi,” Mohanan said.

Earlier in the day, the Mayor of Panaji had claimed that the missing person was a waiter at a tavern. “A person running a bar has tested positive and he has gone missing soon after he was informed about his status by the authorities,” the mayor Uday Madkaikar, said.

This is the second instance of a person absconding after testing positive. In an earlier case, a person from Vasco da Gama fled to his native place at Bagalkot in North Karnataka no sooner than he received an sms confirming he was positive. The Goa authorities contacted their counterparts in Karnataka who ensured that he was admitted to a hospital in his home state.

The Panaji city corporation has announced four day shuttering of the Panaji municipal market until Monday following the detection of a positive case.

On Thursday, Goa added 30 fresh positive cases to take the tally of active cases in the state to 350. Goa is now adding an average of 30 cases a day to its Covid tally and has prompted the state government to requisition additional premises as Covid care centres where asymptomatic patients are being treated till they test negative. The state’s designated Covid19 hospital has been reserved for symptomatic patients.