Missing teenage girl found dead in village in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 07:31 IST

A teenage girl who went missing on Friday was found dead Sunday evening in a waterlogged sugarcane field in a village in Pasagawan in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Injury marks around her neck indicated that she was murdered, said police. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police had lodged a case following a complaint by her parents after she went missing on Friday. The girl’s parents denied any enmity in the village.

Additional superintendent of police AK Singh rushed to the spot for further inquiry and forensic experts were pressed into service to collect evidence from the scene of crime.

Superintendent of police (Kheri) Vijay Dhull also deployed the crime branch and surveillance teams apart from Pasagawan police to work out the case.

Police said further action would be taken after the post-mortem report.