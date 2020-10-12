e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Missing teenage girl found dead in village in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Missing teenage girl found dead in village in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

The girl’s body was found in a waterlogged sugarcane field and there were injury marks around her neck.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 07:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lakhimpur Kheri
Police suspect the teenager was murdered.
Police suspect the teenager was murdered.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

A teenage girl who went missing on Friday was found dead Sunday evening in a waterlogged sugarcane field in a village in Pasagawan in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Injury marks around her neck indicated that she was murdered, said police. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police had lodged a case following a complaint by her parents after she went missing on Friday. The girl’s parents denied any enmity in the village.

Additional superintendent of police AK Singh rushed to the spot for further inquiry and forensic experts were pressed into service to collect evidence from the scene of crime.

Superintendent of police (Kheri) Vijay Dhull also deployed the crime branch and surveillance teams apart from Pasagawan police to work out the case.

Police said further action would be taken after the post-mortem report.

tags
top news
Hathras rape victim’s kin leave for Lucknow, to appear before Allahabad HC
Hathras rape victim’s kin leave for Lucknow, to appear before Allahabad HC
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
‘Save India’s farmers from such black laws’: Cong-ruled states to intensify farm law stir
‘Save India’s farmers from such black laws’: Cong-ruled states to intensify farm law stir
Centre plans to increase MGNREGS targets again
Centre plans to increase MGNREGS targets again
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In