'Mistakes can be rectified': Mamata as Mahua Moitra faces FIR over 'Kali' remark

Days after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) distanced itself from party MP Mahua Moitra's controversial comments on Goddess Kali, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said "people make mistakes but they can be rectified".

"We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don't see all the good work and suddenly start shouting... Negativity affects our brain cells so let's think positively," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying who was addressing a students' credit cards distribution event in Kolkata. She, however, didn't take Moitra's name.

Banerjee's statement comes at a time when Moitra is facing a series of complaints for her comments on Goddess Kali.

Distancing itself from Moitra's remarks she made on a TV show on Goddess Kali, the TMC said they "are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM".

On Wednesday, Moitra dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove that whatever she said is wrong.

"I do not want to live in an India where BJP's monolithic patriarchal brahminical view of Hinduism will prevail and the rest of us will tiptoe around religion. I will defend this till I die. File your FIRs - will see you in every court in the land," tweeted Moitra.

"I challenge the BJP anywhere in the country to prove anything that I said is wrong," Moitra added.

The TMC leader has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after her comment on Goddess Kali stirred a controversy.

An FIR has been registered in Bhopal against Moitra under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting religious sentiments. She had called Kali "meat-eating" and "alcohol-accepting".

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt by Moitra's statement and that insult to Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost.

Reacting to the complaints against her by the BJP leaders, the TMC MP said: "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need back up forces."

