Mahua Moitra shares note amid Kaali controversy: 'Don't tell her to be careful'

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday shared a note titled 'Be careful, Mahua' apparently written by a citizen of India amid the raging controversy over her comments on Goddess Kaali. The Trinamool MP is facing several complaints in West Bengal and outside while her party has dissociated from her comments. The controversy comes close on the heels of the controversy over former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comment on the Prophet. Also Read: Mahua Moitra's 'Satyamev Jayate' amid Kaali row; 'What about lookout notice,' BJP asks Mamata govt

“Don't tell her to ‘be careful’. Stand with her instead. Shine a light and speak come truth, into that pit of dread," the note shared by the Trinamool MP read.

Taking part at the India Today media conclave, the Mahuam Moitra, on Tuesday, said, Kaali, to her, is a meat-loving, liquor-accepting goddess. "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom,” she said.

"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous,” Mahua had said.

The Trinamool MP also clarified that her comment was not in the context of any film or its poster and neither did she mention the word smoking. What she said is how the goddess is worshipped in West Bengal's Tarapith and not in connection with the poster of Leena Manimekalai's film poster, she insisted.

The BJP demanded Mahua Moitra's arrest for hurting Hindu sentiments which further strengthened Mahua Moitra's stance as she said she will fight all complaints and will go to every court she has to as what she said is true. "I do not want to live in an India where BJP's monolithic patriarchal brahminical view of Hinduism will prevail and the rest of us will tiptoe around religion. I will defend this till I die. File your FIRs - will see you in every court in the land," Mahua Moitra said.

