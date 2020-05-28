Mitron mobile app by 5 IIT Roorkee alumni is India’s answer to TikTok

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:00 IST

In sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to think and use local, five Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee passouts have developed a video-sharing mobile application ‘Mitron’, as India’s answer to popular Chinese app TikTok. The app available in Google store has already been downloaded 5 million times.

This app was developed by these five alumni from IIT Roorkee within two months and it has emerged as one of the most downloaded apps in recent weeks.

Called ‘Mitron (friends) Indian short video’, this app has already witnessed a whopping five million downloads in Google Playstore just behind the Aarogya Setu app, which is widely being backed by the Indian government owing to its need for monitoring and fighting the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

Launched on April 11, Mitron has been devised to give TikTok users an Indian platform to make, edit and attach variations on their self-shot videos.

Core developer of this app, Shivank Aggarwal, a 2011 IIT-Roorkee alumni said that the basic idea was to provide an indigenous platform to multiple users who are glued to TikTok and other foreign video sharing apps.

Citing overwhelming response leading to various technical-network issues, Shivank said that a dedicated Mitron team is keeping a tab on all aspects and improving the features to make sure it becomes an uniform choice for all users.

“While launching this app, we were quite optimistic of its success but five million-plus downloads in just less than two months has been a blessing for all of us (app developer team). Appreciation and response from the people have made us more determined to make it in sync with similar app variants at the global level. We named it in Hindi as we wanted to have a distinct identity of this Indian app,” Shivank said.

Vaibhav Rawat, a B.Tech student residing in Smith Nagar, termed the Mitron app as having several features similar to other apps but with some distinct features too.

“Mitron provides users with easy features to shoot, edit and share videos and at the same time users can browse top videos from across the globe. We can say goodbye to TikTok since now we have the Mitron app which people can use here,” said Vaibhav Rawat.

App-software expert Akash Ohri pointed out that if the Mitron app has to ensure more user base then they need to have hassle-free shooting, uploading and voice features in the application.

“Till date, there is a Swadeshi curiosity and charm. But if they don’t rectify the bugs and improvise, it won’t be easy to maintain the unprecedented growth that the team has witnessed in a short span,” he said.