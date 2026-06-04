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Mix of castes, minority faces in new Karnataka cabinet

Karnataka's new cabinet under CM DK Shivakumar features diverse caste representation, including minorities, but lacks female ministers.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 05:50 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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The cabinet led by new Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar has the stamp of social engineering, featuring a mix of important castes and two minority faces — a Muslim and a Christian – but no women.

Mix of castes, minority faces in new Karnataka cabinet

Nine of the 14 ministers who took oath on Wednesday were from southern Karnataka and five were from the northern part of the state. Shivakumar, who represents the Kanakapura assembly seat in the Bengaluru rural area, is a powerful leader of the Vokkaligas, a dominant community that has produced six CMs so far in the state.

The new cabinet, according to many leaders, has two Vokkaliga ministers and three ministers from the Lingayats, another dominant community in the state. There are three Dalit faces, two Kuruba leaders and one minister each from the Reddy, Scheduled Tribe, Christian and Muslim communities.

G Parameshwara, former home minister and a key Dalit face, was inducted as deputy CM. His elevation signalled the Congress’s electoral calculations as well as social engineering. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank, another Dalit leader, was retained in the cabinet.

Lingayat leader MB Patil, Valmiki (Nayaka or tribal) lawmaker Satish Jharkiholi, Eshwar Khandre from the powerful Veerashiva (Lingayat) community, Krishna Byre Gowda (Vokkaliga) and Sharan Prakash Patil—the third Lingayat leader-- also took oath as ministers. Ramalinga Reddy hails from the Reddy community.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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