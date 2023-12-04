Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners seat-wise and constituency-wise

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners seat-wise and constituency-wise

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 08:31 AM IST

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Here is the full list of winning candidates for all 40 constituencies in Mizoram, with MNF and ZPM in a close battle.

Mizoram assembly elections results 2023: The counting of votes for the Mizoram election results is currently underway, with the fate of candidate in 40 seats across the state now in fray. While the presence of national parties like BJP and Congress is expected to be dwindling in Mizoram, it is predicted by exit polls that the contest between regional parties MNF and ZPM will be a close one.

The results of the Mizoram assembly elections 2023 are due today, December 4. (PTI)(PTI)

MNF is currently in power in Mizoram but multiple exit polls predicted that it will be dethroned by ZPM by a close but majority vote share on December 4. Here is a full list of candidates who are currently leading in the vote count from their constituencies.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Constituency and seat-wise winner list

S. no.ConstituencyLeading candidatePolitical party
1Hachhek  
2Dampa  
3Mamit  
4Tuirial  
5KolasibR. LalthanglianaBJP
6Serlui  
7Tuivawl  
8ChalfilhLalbiakzamaZPM
9Tawi  
10Aizawl North 1R LalzirlianaMNF
11Aizawl North 2VanlalthlanaZPM
12Aizawl North 3K SapdangaZPM
13Aizawl East 1ZoramthangaMNF
14Aizawl East 2B LalchhanzovaZPM
15Aizawl West 1  
16Aizawl West 2LalruatkimaMNF
17Aizawl West 3  
18Aizawl South 1C. LalsawivungaZPM
19Aizawl South 2  
20Aizawl South 3  
21Lengteng  
22Tuichang  
23Champhai North  
24Champhai SouthT. J LalnuntluangaMNF
25East Tuipui  
26Serchhip  
27Tuikum  
28Hrangturzo  
29South Tuipui  
30Lunglei North  
31Lunglei EastJoseph LalhimpuiaINC
32Lunglei WestT. LalhimpuiaZPM
33Lunglei SouthK. PachhungaMNF
34Thorang  
35West Tuipui  
36Tuichawng  
37Lawngtlai WestLalnunsemaZMP
38Lawngtlai EastH. BiakzauaMNF
39Saiha  
40Palak  
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The previous assembly elections in Mizoram were held in 2018, when the Mizo National Front formed the state government. Current Chief Minister Zoramthanga's term in office is set to end on December 17. During the last elections, MNF won with a thumping majority, with national parties unable to leave their mark on the state.

Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
assembly elections mizoram election mizo national front
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP