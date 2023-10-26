Mizoram assembly elections 2023: Check full list of MNF candidates

The key political parties in Mizoram - the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress have fielded 40 candidates each for the upcoming assembly elections. Zoramthanga's MNF, which is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre, does not work with the party in Mizoram. The party has fielded 25 incumbent legislators for the polls.

Four constituencies, namely Aizawl North-III, Aizawl South-I, Serchhip, and Lunglei West, have the highest number of candidates and will witness a six-cornered contest. On the other hand, Tawi, Champhai South, East Tuipui, and South Tuipui constituencies have the least number of candidates and will see a three-cornered fight.

Here's a list of the candidates fielded by the MNF for the upcoming polls.

Serlui Lalrinsanga Ralte Kolasib K. Lairinliana Dampa Lalrintluanga Sailo Turial K. Laldawngliana Mamit Er. H. Lalzirliana Tuivawl Lalchhandama Raite Hachhek Robert Romawia Royte Tawi Lalrinenga Sailo Chalfilh K. Lalhmangaiha Aizawl North-I R. Lalzirliana Aizawl North-II Vanlalsawma Aizawl North-III C. Lalmuanpuia Aizawl East-I Zoramthanga Aizawl East-II B. Lalawmpuii Aizawl West-I Zothantluanga Aizawl West-II Lalruatkima Aizawl West-III Er. K. Lalsawmvela Aizawl South-1 K. Vanlalvena Aizawl South-II Denghmingthanga Aizawl South-III Dr. F. Lalnunmawia Lengteng Dr. L. Thangmawia Tuichang Tawnluia Champhai North Dr ZR Thiamsanaa Champhai South TJ Lalnuntluanga East Tuipui Ramthanmawia Serchhip J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng Tuikum Er. Lairinawma Hrangturzo Lalremruata Chhangte South Tuipui Dr. R. Lalthangliana Lunglei North Dr. Vanlaltanpuia Lunglei East Lawmawma Tochhawng Lunglei West C. Lalrinsanga Lunglei South Dr. K. Pachhunga Thorang Er. R. Rohmingliana West Tuipui Prova Chakma Tuichawng Rasik Mohan Chakma Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua Lawngtlai West V. Zirsanga Siaha HC Lalmalsawma Zasai Palak KT Rokhaw

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said the poll panel is making massive efforts to ensure a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election. "Ten companies of Border Security Force BSF) personnel and five companies each of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have already reached Mizoram and are in their places of deployment," said Vyas.In the previous assembly elections in Mizoram held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious, securing 26 seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure 8 seats, with its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma winning both seats he contested. The Indian National Congress secured 5 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account by winning one seat.

The 2023 assembly elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.(With agencies' inputs)

