Mizoram assembly elections 2023: Check full list of MNF candidates

ByHT News Desk
Oct 26, 2023 10:28 PM IST

Zoramthanga's MNF has fielded 25 incumbent legislators for the upcoming polls.

The key political parties in Mizoram - the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress have fielded 40 candidates each for the upcoming assembly elections. Zoramthanga's MNF, which is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre, does not work with the party in Mizoram. The party has fielded 25 incumbent legislators for the polls.

Four constituencies, namely Aizawl North-III, Aizawl South-I, Serchhip, and Lunglei West, have the highest number of candidates and will witness a six-cornered contest. On the other hand, Tawi, Champhai South, East Tuipui, and South Tuipui constituencies have the least number of candidates and will see a three-cornered fight.

Here's a list of the candidates fielded by the MNF for the upcoming polls.

SerluiLalrinsanga Ralte
KolasibK. Lairinliana
DampaLalrintluanga Sailo
TurialK. Laldawngliana
MamitEr. H. Lalzirliana
TuivawlLalchhandama Raite
HachhekRobert Romawia Royte
TawiLalrinenga Sailo
ChalfilhK. Lalhmangaiha
Aizawl North-IR. Lalzirliana
Aizawl North-IIVanlalsawma
Aizawl North-IIIC. Lalmuanpuia
Aizawl East-IZoramthanga
Aizawl East-IIB. Lalawmpuii
Aizawl West-I Zothantluanga
Aizawl West-IILalruatkima
Aizawl West-IIIEr. K. Lalsawmvela
Aizawl South-1K. Vanlalvena
Aizawl South-IIDenghmingthanga
Aizawl South-III Dr. F. Lalnunmawia
LengtengDr. L. Thangmawia
TuichangTawnluia
Champhai North Dr ZR Thiamsanaa
Champhai South TJ Lalnuntluanga
East TuipuiRamthanmawia
SerchhipJ. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng
TuikumEr. Lairinawma
HrangturzoLalremruata Chhangte
South TuipuiDr. R. Lalthangliana
Lunglei North Dr. Vanlaltanpuia
Lunglei EastLawmawma Tochhawng
Lunglei WestC. Lalrinsanga
Lunglei SouthDr. K. Pachhunga
ThorangEr. R. Rohmingliana
West Tuipui Prova Chakma
Tuichawng Rasik Mohan Chakma
Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua
Lawngtlai West V. Zirsanga
Siaha HC Lalmalsawma Zasai
PalakKT Rokhaw

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said the poll panel is making massive efforts to ensure a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election. "Ten companies of Border Security Force BSF) personnel and five companies each of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have already reached Mizoram and are in their places of deployment," said Vyas.In the previous assembly elections in Mizoram held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged victorious, securing 26 seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) managed to secure 8 seats, with its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma winning both seats he contested. The Indian National Congress secured 5 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account by winning one seat.

The 2023 assembly elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.(With agencies' inputs)

