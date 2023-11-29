Mizoram civil society appeals to EC to change vote counting date

Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) has expressed optimism that the Election Commission of India (ECI) might reschedule the date of counting of votes for the assembly polls in the state.

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for Mizoram Assembly elections(PTI)

A five-member delegation of the NGOCC on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other officials in Delhi and appealed to them to defer the date of counting of votes for Mizoram scheduled on December 3, NGOCC general secretary Malsawmliana said. NGOCC is an umbrella body of major civil society and student organisations in the northeastern state.

"We had a cordial meeting with ECI officials on the issue. We hope the commission will change the counting date as it falls on a Sunday, which is a sacred day for the Christians," Malsawmliana told PTI over phone from Delhi.

According to Malsawmliana, the CEC told the NGOCC leaders that the issue will be elaborately discussed by the poll panel soon.

Earlier, the NGOCC had threatened to stage a massive protest if the meeting with ECI did not yield positive results.

The NGOCC, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the people of Mizoram, political parties and churches for their collective support in its efforts to defer the counting date.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 where more than 80 per cent of 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates.

According to 2011 census, Christians constitute more than 87 per cent of Mizoram's population.

