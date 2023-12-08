Mizoram CM swearing-in: List of 11 ministers who took oath

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma took oath as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Vanlalhlana takes oath as a Cabinet Minister.(ANI)

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma. Eleven other ZPM leaders also took oath as ministers.

Of the 11 ministers, seven were who took oaths as cabinet ministers and six ministers of state (independent charge). With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

Here's a list of the ministers who took oath:

The seven legislators who took oath as cabinet ministers are:

1- ZPM working president K Sapdanga,

2- Vanlalhlana,

3- C. Lalsawivunga,

4- Lalthansanga (who defeated Zoramthanga)

5- Vanlalthlana,

6- PC Vanlalruata

7- Lalrinpuii (the only woman minister in the new cabinet).

The four ministers of state (independent charge) are:

1- F Rodingliana

2- B Lalchhanzova

3- Lalnilwama and

4- Lalnghinglova Hmar

Mizoram election results

The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls.

The party pushed the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which secured 10 seats, to a distant second spot. The other seats were bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (2) and the Congress (2).

Lalduhoma, a 74-year-old Indian Police Service (IPS) officer-turned-politician, had already been endorsed last year by the ZPM’s elderly council, called Val Upa Council, as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for this election.

Speaking to HT, Lalduhoma said that his government’s three prime focus would be the welfare of farmers, fiscal reforms and strict measures to prevent corruption.

“To support farmers of the state, our government will procure ginger, turmeric, chilly and broomsticks at a minimum pre-determined price. The finances of the state are in shambles. We will constitute an expert committee and put fiscal reforms in place,” he said.

“Our government will adopt a policy of zero tolerance for corruption and will grant permission to CBI to act on it. Other focus areas of the new government will be decided after the swearing-in takes place,” Lalduhoma added.

