Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram chief minister. Things to know about ZPM leader

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma took oath as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma at the Raj Bhavan complex. The swearing-in ceremony took place at 11am in Aizawl. Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati (in white clothes) administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma at the Raj Bhavan complex. (ANI)

In the recently declared results for the assembly elections 2023 in Mizoram, ZPM won 27 seats out of 40 to stake its claim to form government in the North East India state.

In the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023, Lalduhoma was elected as MLA from Serchhip constituency. He secured a total of 8314 votes which was 2982 more than the second best performer J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng of Mizo National Front.

All about Lalduhoma and his political journey

74-year-old Lalduhoma is a former Indian Police Service(IPS) officer. He had got selected for the IPS in 1977. During his illustrious career, he even served as security incharge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s security in 1982.

After quitting IPS, he became a congress MP in 1984. He later, resigned from Congress and became the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law in November 1988.

Lalduhoma played active role in ending the insurgency in Mizoram, which paved the way for the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986. He later formed Mizo National Front (Nationalist) which was later renamed to Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) in 1997. In 2003, he won the assembly polls as a ZNP candidate.

In 2017, Zoram Nationalist Party joined six-party coalition to form Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, Lalduhoma got elected as an Independent MLA, as ZPM wasn't recognised by the Election Commission of India(ECI) yet. In 2019, ZPM got recognised as a political party by the ECI. In 2020, Lalduhoma was disqualified as MLA under the anti-defection law.

In 2021, he contested the bye-elections as a ZPM candidate from Serchhip and won.