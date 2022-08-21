Mizoram CM Zoramthanga apologises after daughter assaults doctor, IMA protest

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga tendered a public apology on Saturday after a video of his daughter Milari Chhangte hitting a doctor at a clinic in Aizawl went viral on social media. “We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public,” the chief minister said.

A statement written in Mizo on the chief minister’s official Instagram account, said: "We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor."

It added that the chief minister and his wife had visited the dermatologist three times to apologise. “The doctor and his family were very kind and understanding to the point that it was embarrassing for us. We think they are very mature and we really appreciate them,” Zoramthanga said in the statement.

Chhangte was allegedly agitated after the doctor refused to see her without an appointment. The incident, took place on Wednesday, according to the statement issued by Zoramthanga.

The CM and his family members faced backlash on social media after the video went viral. The Mizoram unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) began a protest on Saturday, and doctors wore black badges to work.

As the incident sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, and on social media, the chief minister eventually tendered a public apology through his official Instagram handle, and also thanked the IMA for not initiating any “stringent action” against her daughter.

