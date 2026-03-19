Multiple incidents of foreign nationals crossing into Myanmar from Mizoram have been reported in the recent past, with state police saying that multiple national intelligence agencies had alerted them to possible movement of suspected Western mercenaries along the India-Myanmar border earlier this month, and chief minister Lalduhoma raising an alert in the state assembly about rising security concerns. Mizoram gets alert on Myanmar crossings

On March 10, 2025, Lalduhoma informed the state assembly that a surge in foreign visitors had raised security concerns. “Between June and December 2024, nearly 2,000 entries by Western visitors were recorded, including U.S. and British nationals, who reportedly crossed the India-Myanmar border to provide military training to resistance forces in Chinland, yet foreign tourists are rarely seen on the streets of Aizawl. Six Mizoram districts - Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip- share a 316 mile (510 km) border with Myanmar,” he said.

He also cited the arrest of a British army operative in Aizawl for alleged possession of gun cartridges, claiming intelligence inputs suggested the individual, a Ukraine war veteran, had travelled to Myanmar’s Chin State via Mizoram to train rebel groups fighting the military junta. The British operative was arrested at Lengpui Airport on June 19, 2024 and later released in January 2025.

Highlighting the broader context, Lalduhoma said global powers such as China and the United States are engaged in strategic manoeuvring in Myanmar, placing Mizoram in a sensitive position and underscoring the need for tighter border controls.

In a separate incident on March 5, 2025, Belgian freelance photojournalist Simon Clément was arrested at Lengpui Airport, after being found with two empty bullet casings. He was charged under the Arms Act and for allegedly entering Myanmar illegally, but was later acquitted of all charges.

On the recent arrests by the NIA, Stephen Lalrinawma, superintendent of police, CID (Special Branch), Mizoram Police said on Wednesday, “We received inputs from several national intelligence agencies about possible movement of mercenaries or Western foreigners along the India-Myanmar international border in second week of March. We activated our forces and maintained vigil along the porous border but did not intercept anyone.”

A senior police officer said the arrests of the six Ukrainian nationals and one US national by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of entering Mizoram without authorisation have raised concerns over national security, but ruled out any terror plot or planned attack in Mizoram.

Lalrinawma said that following the military coup in Myanmar, increased geopolitical activity in the region has put Mizoram at the crossroads of competing international interests, necessitating tighter border surveillance. “After receiving inputs from the intelligence agencies, state police personnel were deployed along the international border in the second week of March. However, no terror-related activity was detected,” he said.

He added that the period coincided with Chapchar Kut, Mizoram’s traditional spring festival, which saw heavy tourist footfall, making it difficult to track the movement of foreigners.

Lalrinawma also said that while Chin resistance forces remain active along the Myanmar-Mizoram border, they do not pose a threat to the state. “There has been no report of any terror link or untoward activity affecting Mizoram so far,” he said.