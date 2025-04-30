Mizoram: Villagers, NGOs build a new nest for the rare Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant

An environmental NGO and villagers from Farkawn in southeastern Mizoram have launched a grassroots conservation initiative to protect its state bird, the vulnerable Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant, known locally as Vavu. The collaboration has curated the Vavu Sanctuary at Mount Lurh to safeguard the species, promote biodiversity with a bid to create community livelihoods.

Mizoram’s state bird, Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant, has long held a place of pride among locals but increasing threats from habitat degradation have raised urgent calls for protection. Responding to these, a unique partnership emerged—uniting the villagers of Farkawn, the local Young Mizo Association (YMA), and the environmental NGO—Conservation Mizoram.

“The idea to curate Mount Lurh and the adjoining areas as the Vavu Sanctuary came earlier this year after several sightings of Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant by villagers. Since we do not have any idea in ornithology, we collaborated with Conservation Mizoram and started groundwork with their expertise,” said P. Lalparliana, secretary of the Farkawn village joint YMA, speaking to HT.

Nestled near Farkawn, a village near the Indo-Myanmar border, Mount Lurh has now become a focal point of conservation activities. The joint efforts aim to transform this biodiverse zone into a sanctuary dedicated to bird conservation, sustainable tourism, and community empowerment.

“The Vavu Sanctuary will be opened to the public after the breeding season of birds,” Lalparliana added. “Several areas of the proposed sanctuary around Mount Lurh are currently used for grazing by our village’s Mithun herd. A lot of overgrazing is going on, and we need to relocate the herd before we open the sanctuary to visitors.”

“The primary objective of our work here is to ensure the survival of Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant and other rare species, which face habitat threats due to forest degradation,” said Rochamliana, president of Conservation Mizoram. “But beyond that, it’s about restoring balance to the ecosystem, and empowering local communities to be stewards of their land.”

Rochamliana envisions the sanctuary as a model for community-based conservation and ecotourism. “The sanctuary will become a source of income for locals, primarily through ecotourism and conservation-linked livelihoods. The plan is to engage local residents as guides, wildlife protectors, and sanctuary managers. This will open up employment opportunities and provide a sustainable income stream for Farkawn villagers.”

The enthusiasm and engagement of Farkawn’s villagers have been the project’s cornerstone. With intimate knowledge of the terrain, the villagers have played a key role in identifying nesting grounds and monitoring avian activity. Patrol teams have been set up to prevent poaching and illegal logging, and creating basic infrastructure like birding hides is underway.

“The villagers of Farkawn, who live in close proximity to the sanctuary, have brought their deep ecological knowledge to the table. From spotting nests to preventing poaching, their contribution has been vital,” said Lalawmawia, secretary of Conservation Mizoram and an ornithologist.

According to Lalawmawia, Mount Lurh has the potential to join the ranks of India’s celebrated bird sanctuaries such as Khichan in Rajasthan and Eaglenest in Arunachal Pradesh—both known for their successful fusion of community engagement and expert conservation work.

He added that eastern Mizoram, bordering Myanmar’s Chin Hills, is home to many rare species, including the Chin Hills Wren Babbler—found only in this cross-border region. “This biodiversity makes the area one of the most critical birding hotspots within the Indo-Myanmar biodiversity zone,” he said.

The documentation work by Conservation Mizoram has yielded promising results. “Official bird count is yet to be done, but Conservation Mizoram has documented and photographed rare species like Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant, Bamboo Hill Partridge, Green-tailed Sunbird, and over 40 other species in just one week,” Rochamliana shared. He added that with the help of cellular camera traps, his team photographed as many as seven individual Mrs. Hume’s Pheasants during their last field visit.

Conservation Mizoram believes the Vavu Sanctuary holds the potential to attract birdwatchers and researchers from across the globe. “The habitat here is suitable for elusive and ground-dwelling bird species like the Mount Victoria Babax, Blyth’s Tragopan, and the Green Peafowl. These birds are both vulnerable and visually striking, and their documented presence could position Mizoram prominently on the global birding map,” said Rochamliana.

“The Indo-Myanmar biodiversity hotspot falls in this very region, and it is home to several rare and migratory birds,” added Lalawmawia. “Just recently, a migratory bird listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) was spotted here. We are currently preparing a detailed report.”

The species already confirmed in the area—including Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant, Mount Victoria Babax, and Blyth’s Tragopan—are all classified as ‘Vulnerable’ under the IUCN Red List, underlining the critical need for immediate and sustained conservation efforts.

At the helm of the technical efforts is Conservation Mizoram, a local environmental group that has brought scientific insight, fieldwork skills, and conservation vision to the initiative. The organisation has previously been instrumental in setting up the Sailam Bird Sanctuary, which has drawn over 20,000 birdwatchers since its opening in 2016. “Sailam sanctuary has recorded as many as 272 species of avian family since bird count started in 2017,” Rochamliana said.

For the people of Farkawn and the broader conservation community in Mizoram, the Mount Lurh project is more than just an environmental initiative—it’s a shared mission to protect a fragile ecosystem and revive the bond between people and nature.

Bird sanctuaries like Mount Lurh are essential not only for the survival of specific species but also for maintaining broader ecological health. As climate change, deforestation, and human encroachment continue to threaten natural habitats, Mizoram’s community-first model offers a promising path forward.

“Saving Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant is not just about one bird,” Rochamliana said with quiet conviction. “It’s about preserving the soul of Mizoram’s forests for generations to come.”

With the planned opening of the Vavu Sanctuary after the breeding season, hopes are high that this hidden gem of biodiversity will soon find its place on the national and international conservation map—fuelled by the deep-rooted passion of those who call it home.