MK Stalin calls all-party meet on response to Supreme Court's EWS quota verdict

MK Stalin calls all-party meet on response to Supreme Court’s EWS quota verdict

india news
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 03:56 PM IST

Two representatives from each legislative party will be invited to participate in the consultative meeting that will be held in the secretariat

The chief minister sent a letter to all the legislative party leaders regarding the meeting. (Facebook | MK Stalin)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on November 12 to discuss their plan of action against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Monday providing 10% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS).

The chief minister sent a letter to all the legislative party leaders, said a statement from the state government on Tuesday.

Two representatives from each legislative party will be invited to participate in the consultative meeting that will be held in the secretariat.

“A constitutional amendment was passed by the union government in 2019 to provide 10% reservation in education and employment to the economically backward classes. Hon’ble Supreme Court on 7 11-2022 has ruled that 10% reservation will go to economically backward advanced classes in a case filed against this reservation act. As this system of reservation is against social justice and equality and against the principle of social justice, to discuss and decide the next steps to be taken in this regard with all the party leaders of the Assembly, on 12-11-2022 (Saturday) at 10:30am at the Chief Secretariat,” read a statement from the government on Tuesday.

Following the verdict, Stalin on Monday described it as a setback in the struggle for social justice. The DMK-led government argued in the SC that reservation isn’t a poverty alleviation programme.

Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

