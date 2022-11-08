Stalin: EWS order a setback to century-old struggle

Chennai: The Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) is a setback to the century-long social justice struggle, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday.

He also urged like-minded organisations to unite to make the voice of social justice resound throughout the country.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark 3:2 split verdict on Monday, upheld the validity of the 103rd constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to people belonging to EWS from so-called “general category” in admissions to higher educational institutions and government jobs.

“The Supreme Court verdict upholding EWS quota is a setback for our century-long crusade for social justice,” Stalin said, recalling his party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s legal struggle against the reservation system brought by the Centre.

“From the land of Tamil Nadu, which made the first constitutional amendment to protect social justice, I request like-minded organisations to unite to make the voice of social justice resound throughout the country,” he added.

The struggle against the EWS quota, introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government in 2019, will continue, the chief minister said, adding that the party’s next course of action will be decided after a detailed consultation and analysis with legal experts on the verdict.

DMK’s alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also criticised the verdict. Describing the EWS quota as an “agenda of the Sangh Parivar” (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of BJP), VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said he will file a review petition.

“We appeal to everyone to fight the BJP government’s EWS quota, which is against the people from OBCs, which form the majority of Hindus,” he said. “We also appeal to the Congress and Left parties to change their stance and oppose the EWS quota.”

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, the AIADMK, did not comment on the apex court’s verdict till late in the evening.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also opposed the EWS quota.

“India is a country which has an unequal society. To ensure equality, reservation should be provided on the basis of social status, not economic status,” claimed Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK chief and former Union health minister. “People’s economic status changes from time to time and reservation based on economic status will at best be a poverty alleviation programme. It will never ensure social justice.”

State leadership of the Congress and Left parties, which had supported the quota when it was introduced in 2019, did not comment on the verdict. TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) urged chief minister Stalin to “ensure that the 69% reservation followed in Tamil Nadu remains untouched”.