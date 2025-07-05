MK Stalin reacts to reunion of Thackeray cousins: ‘Upsurge against Hindi very….'

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, with his brother and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday welcomed the reunion of the Thackeray cousins in Mumbai and said the war against the imposition of Hindi being waged by the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu has transcended borders and is now raging like a whirlwind in Maharashtra.

Stalin also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the party, which was acting "illegally and anarchically" by saying it would allocate funds only if Hindi was taught as a third language in Tamil Nadu schools, has retreated for the second time, fearing a popular uprising in Maharashtra where it is in power.

"The upsurge and speeches of the victory celebration rally held in Mumbai today under the leadership of brother Uddhav Thackeray against the imposition of Hindi are very encouraging," Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin wrote that he hoped that the 'uprising' in Maharashtra would open the eyes of those who were 'parroting' the words that one would get a job if one studied Hindi.

Thackeray cousins join hands



Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and cousin and MNS head Raj Thackeray shared a political stage for the first time after two decades on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language earlier today.

The two leaders vowed to unite for the Marathi language and Marathi Manoos in the wake of the state government‘s move to introduce Hindi in primary schools.

“We have come together on the issue of Marathi and let me assure the Marathi people gathered here that we will stay together in future too,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray said the three-language formula imposed by the state government was a “precursor to its plan to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra”.

. “They imposed Hindi to test the waters. They imposed it without holding deliberation with stakeholders and experts. You have power in the legislature but we have power on the streets,” he said.

Raj further asked if Hindi is so powerful, then why the Hindi speaking states are backward compared to other states. “Why didn’t Hindi help them to progress?”