MLC elections in Andhra pradesh and Telangana postponed due to pandemic

Hyderabad The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced indefinite postponement of biennial elections to the state legislative councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, scheduled to be held this month, due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an official release from the ECI, the term of three members of Andhra Pradesh state legislative council and that of six members of Telangana state legislative council would expire on May 31 and June 3 respectively.

The elections to these MLC seats will be held under the MLA’s quota. As such, they will be elected by the members of respective state legislative assemblies. As per the provisions of Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the elections to these MLC seats have to be held before the expiry of the term of sitting members.

The EC said it had reviewed the matter and decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively till the pandemic situation significantly improves.

“The Commission will take a decision in the matter at appropriate time after taking inputs from the states concerned and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA),” the EC official note said.

In Andhra Pradesh, three MLCs who would be completing their term on May 31 are legislative council chairman Mohd Ahmed Sharif (Telugu Desam Party), Devasani Chinan Govind Reddy (YSR Congress) and Somu Veerraju (Bharatiya Janata Party).

In Telangana, the outgoing members of the legislative council are legislative council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, deputy chairman Neti Vidyasagar, Kadiyam Srihari, Akula Lalitha and Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu (all Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

Since both the YSR Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi have more than the required number of MLAs in the Andhra and Telangana assemblies respectively, the new members can get elected without any contest.

